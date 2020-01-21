EasyJet Q1 Revenue, Traffic Rise; Sees H1 Headline Loss Better Than Last Year

(RTTNews) - Low-cost airline easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter total group revenue increased 9.9 percent to 1.43 billion pounds from 1.30 billion pounds last year. Passenger revenue increased 9.7 percent to 1.12 billion pounds and ancillary revenue increased 10.8 percent to 301 million pounds.

Passenger numbers in the quarter grew 2.8 percent from last year to 22.2 million, driven by an increase in capacity of 1.0 percent to 24.3 million seats.

Load factor increased by 1.6 percentage points to 91.3 percent.

Total airline revenue per seat increased 8.8 percent at constant currency, outperforming expectations.

Looking ahead, easyJet expects to deliver a first half headline loss before tax better than previous year's loss of 275 million pounds.

For the year ending September 30, easyJet, excluding easyJet holidays, expects capacity to grow by around 3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.