EasyJet Proposes Purchase Of 56 Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft

(RTTNews) - easyJet plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L), on Tuesday, said it entered into conditional arrangements with Airbus S.A.S., under which Airbus has agreed to supply 56 A320neo family aircraft for delivery between FY 2026 and FY 2029, utilising purchase options and purchase rights under the existing contract with Airbus.

In addition, the company proposes to convert 18 A320neo aircraft planned for delivery between FY 2024 and FY 2027 to 18 A321neo aircraft deliveries. The company has also entered into conditional arrangements with CFM International S.A. to ensure that the commitments given under the current engine supply agreement between the company and CFM will cover aircraft delivered under the Airbus Amendment.

Further, the company stated that the proposed purchase would substantially complete the 2013 Airbus Agreement with Airbus whilst also securing delivery slots between FY 2026 and FY 2029 to replace aircraft leaving the fleet.

Johan Lundgren, easyJet Chief Executive said, "The proposed purchase firms up our orders with Airbus between FY 2026 and FY 2029, continuing the company's fleet refresh, as the older A319s and A320s leave the airline and new A320 and A321 neo aircraft enter, providing benefits to easyJet through up gauging, cost efficiencies and sustainability enhancements. We believe this will support positive returns for the business and the delivery of our strategic objectives."

