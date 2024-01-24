News & Insights

Commodities
EZJ

EasyJet projects strong first half despite Middle East instability

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

January 24, 2024 — 02:29 am EST

Written by Joanna Plucinska and Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Updates with CEO quote in paragraph 4, details on Middle East fallout

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - British carrier EasyJet EZJ.L said on Wednesday it expected smaller losses in the first half of the year despite a direct hit of about 40 million pounds ($50.80 million) from the conflict in the Middle East and expected strong summer bookings.

The London-listed airline reported a narrower first-quarter headline loss before tax of 126 million pounds, compared with a loss of 133 million pounds a year ago.

European airlines benefited from strong demand in 2023 as travellers continued to fly in a post-pandemic rebound, but fears over high jet fuel prices, geopolitical instability in the Middle East and macroeconomic uncertainty caused some concern.

"We see positive booking momentum for summer 2024 with travel remaining a priority for consumers," said Chief Executive Johan Lundgren in a statement.

The company added that it was able to mitigate the impact of the war in Israel thanks to capacity growth in areas where demand was mounting. Many airlines rearranged their flight paths after the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7 to ensure capacity and flight bookings.

Sixteen aircraft deliveries were also set to go ahead as planned, the company said.

($1 = 0.7873 pounds)

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska in London and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)

((Joanna.Plucinska@thomsonreuters.com; 00447721669853; Reuters Messaging: @joannaplucinska))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EZJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.