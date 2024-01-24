News & Insights

Markets

EasyJet Posts Narrower Headline Loss Before Tax In Q1; Group Revenue Up 22%

January 24, 2024 — 02:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - easyJet plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) posted a first quarter headline loss before tax of 126 million pounds compared to a loss of 133 million pounds, a year ago. Group revenue was 1.8 billion pounds, up 22%. Passenger growth was 14% from prior year.

During first quarter, easyJet flew 23.0 million seats compared to 20.2 million seats, previous year. Load factor was 86% compared to 87%.

Looking forward, the company said it remains on track to deliver disciplined capacity growth of approximately 9% in fiscal 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.