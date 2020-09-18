EasyJet Plc Announces Appointment Of Kenton Jarvis As Next CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) announced that Kenton Jarvis will be joining the Board as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Andrew Findlay. He is currently CEO of Aviation, and Business Improvement Director - Markets, at TUI Group.

Johan Lundgren, Chief Executive of easyJet, stated: "Kenton will join us during this period of exceptional challenge for global aviation. His depth of knowledge of the travel industry and financial skills will be key as we continue to rebuild following the pandemic."

easyJet noted that it will provide an update on Kenton's start date in due course.

