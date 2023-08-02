Easyjet plc - ADR (ESYJY) Price Target Increased by 11.29% to 8.86

The average one-year price target for Easyjet plc - ADR (OTC:ESYJY) has been revised to 8.86 / share. This is an increase of 11.29% from the prior estimate of 7.96 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.86 to a high of 13.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.31% from the latest reported closing price of 5.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Easyjet plc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESYJY is 0.00%, an increase of 65.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 12K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 12K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.