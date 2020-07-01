EasyJet Plans To Cut Jobs In Berlin

(RTTNews) - British budget airline EasyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) plans to cut jobs and reduce the number of aircraft stationed in the German capital, due to the Covid-9 crisis. It also plans to withdraw from domestic air traffic, German union Verdi said in a statement on Wednesday.

The union stated that the airline will reduce the number of aircraft stationed in Berlin from 34 to 18 by the end of 2020. The airline is planning to halve the number of employees from about 1,540.

easyJet said in May that it would launch an employee consultation process on proposals to reduce staff numbers by up to 30 percent.

On Tuesday, Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) said it plans to cut 15,000 jobs worldwide, after a nearly 40 percent drop in commercial aircraft business activity in recent months due to the Covid-9 crisis.

Airbus also said that it doesn't expect air traffic to return to pre-Covid-19 levels before 2023 and potentially as late as 2025.

Airbus plans to cut 5,100 jobs in Germany, 5,000 in France, 1,700 in the U.K., 900 in Spain and 1,300 jobs at its other worldwide sites.

