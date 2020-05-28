Oil
EZJ

EasyJet not planning equity raise, doesn't rule it out in future-CEO

Contributor
Sarah Young Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

Britain's easyJet is not planning on raising new equity currently but its chief executive did not rule it out in future as the low-cost airline seeks to survive the coronavirus pandemic which has wiped out air travel.

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Britain's easyJet EZJ.L is not planning on raising new equity currently but its chief executive did not rule it out in future as the low-cost airline seeks to survive the coronavirus pandemic which has wiped out air travel.

"There's no plans on raising any equity today but that is something that we will continue to look into as a whole range of additional things that we are considering," Chief Executive Johan Lundgren told reporters on Thursday.

The airline announced earlier on Thursday that it would seek to axe up to 30% of its staff to survive the crisis. EasyJet is also in talks with airports to try to get cheaper deals, with the CEO warning that some bases could be closed.

"We are going to look to do whatever we can to optimise the network. And that means that we also cannot exclude that there will be base closures," he said.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EZJ

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Economic Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Agriculture

    AgAmerica CEO Brian Philpot, CEO of AgAmerica joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19 on U.S. agriculture.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular