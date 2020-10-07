Markets

EasyJet Non-executive Director Moya Greene Not To Stand For Re-election

(RTTNews) - EasyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) Wednesday announced that Moya Greene DBE, non-executive director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, has notified the Board that she will not be standing for re-election at the company's next AGM.

The company will announce Greene's successor as Chair of the Remuneration Committee in due course.

Greene said, "There is never a perfect time for a change, but after 25 years of corporate Board work the time is now a good one to focus on my new pursuits."

