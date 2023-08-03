easyJet (LSE:EZJ) Price Target Increased by 6.36% to 687.37

The average one-year price target for easyJet (LSE:EZJ) has been revised to 687.37 / share. This is an increase of 6.36% from the prior estimate of 646.28 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 454.50 to a high of 1,039.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.95% from the latest reported closing price of 446.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in easyJet. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EZJ is 0.23%, an increase of 12.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.30% to 47,385K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,916K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,934K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EZJ by 2.76% over the last quarter.

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 4,580K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 3,106K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,636K shares, representing an increase of 15.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EZJ by 4.41% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,000K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,860K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,852K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EZJ by 51.39% over the last quarter.

