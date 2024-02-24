easyJet (LSE:EZJ) Price Target Increased by 5.74% to 706.12

The average one-year price target for easyJet (LSE:EZJ) has been revised to 706.12 / share. This is an increase of 5.74% from the prior estimate of 667.82 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 479.75 to a high of 918.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.37% from the latest reported closing price of 545.80 / share.

easyJet Maintains 0.81% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.81%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in easyJet. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EZJ is 0.22%, a decrease of 1.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.18% to 51,562K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,090K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,997K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EZJ by 13.15% over the last quarter.

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 4,580K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 3,473K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,318K shares, representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EZJ by 15.50% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,000K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,964K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,947K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EZJ by 11.36% over the last quarter.

