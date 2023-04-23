easyJet (LSE:EZJ) Price Target Increased by 11.31% to 602.12

The average one-year price target for easyJet (LSE:EZJ) has been revised to 602.12 / share. This is an increase of 11.31% from the prior estimate of 540.92 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 434.30 to a high of 866.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.65% from the latest reported closing price of 511.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in easyJet. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EZJ is 0.20%, an increase of 19.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.83% to 50,646K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 5,867K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,237K shares, representing a decrease of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EZJ by 23.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,934K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,960K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EZJ by 29.67% over the last quarter.

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 4,580K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,463K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EZJ by 12.77% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,000K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,852K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,760K shares, representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EZJ by 4.82% over the last quarter.

