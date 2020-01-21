EasyJet lifted by tailwinds from strong demand and Thomas Cook's demise

British budget airline easyJet expects its first-half performance to improve from last year, it said on Tuesday, helped by robust travel demand and a slight easing of competition after the collapse of Thomas Cook.
