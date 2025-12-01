Markets

EasyJet Implements Software Updates On Its Airbus A320 Aircraft; Affirms Financial Outlook

December 01, 2025 — 02:14 am EST

(RTTNews) - easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stated that it has successfully completed required software updates on its Airbus A320 family aircraft. On 28th November, Airbus issued a global directive to all airlines operating aircraft in the A320 family of a required modification affecting a portion of Airbus fleet. easyJet noted that all operational aircraft requiring the update were addressed over the weekend.

easyJet plc confirmed that its financial outlook remains in line with the update provided during fiscal 2025 results release, indicating no material impact on its financial performance.

Kenton Jarvis, easyJet's CEO, said: "This work was completed without any disruption to our flying programme."

