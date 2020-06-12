EasyJet founder's family sells small stake in airline

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - The family of budget airline easyJet EZJ.L founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou sold a small stake in the company, a regulatory filing showed on Friday, after he last month failed in his bid to oust the airline's top three bosses.

A notice to the stock exchange showed that the Haji-Ioannou family, easyJet's largest shareholder, had reduced its stake to 32.99% from 33.73%.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Sarah Young)

((alistair.smout@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7064; Reuters Messaging: alistair.smout.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.