EasyJet founder's family sells small stake in airline

Contributor
Alistair Smout Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - The family of budget airline easyJet EZJ.L founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou sold a small stake in the company, a regulatory filing showed on Friday, after he last month failed in his bid to oust the airline's top three bosses.

A notice to the stock exchange showed that the Haji-Ioannou family, easyJet's largest shareholder, had reduced its stake to 32.99% from 33.73%.

