EasyJet Expects FY19 Headline Pretax Profit In Upper Half Of Prior Guidance

(RTTNews) - easyJet plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) said it has delivered a solid performance in the fourth quarter with robust customer demand and the delivery of self-help initiatives driving outperformance in both the passenger and ancillary revenue per seat. As a result of the self-help initiatives and the increased demand due to disruption at British Airways and Ryanair, the Group projects 2019 headline profit before tax in the upper half of its previous guidance range.

For 2019, easyJet expects headline profit before tax of between 420 million pounds and 430 million pounds, in the upper half of the previous guidance range.

For the fiscal year, passenger numbers increased by 8.6 percent to 96 million, driven by an increase in capacity of 10.3 percent to 105 million seats. Load factor will decline by 1.4 percentage points to 91.5 percent. Total revenue per seat at constant currency will decrease by circa 2.7 percent.

