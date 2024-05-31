EasyJet Exec Exercises and Sells Shares

EasyJet (GB:EZJ) has released an update.

EasyJet has disclosed transactions by Rebecca Mills, Group General Counsel, involving the exercise of Long Term Incentive Plan awards at no cost and subsequent sale of a portion of shares to cover tax liabilities, with the sales occurring at a price of £4.61 on May 30, 2024. This financial activity aligns with the Market Abuse Regulations and reflects a personal holding change within the company’s upper management.

