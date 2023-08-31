Easyjet (EJTTF) Price Target Increased by 33.48% to 8.74

The average one-year price target for Easyjet (OTC:EJTTF) has been revised to 8.74 / share. This is an increase of 33.48% from the prior estimate of 6.55 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.77 to a high of 13.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.05% from the latest reported closing price of 5.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in Easyjet. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EJTTF is 0.25%, an increase of 2.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.29% to 48,607K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,916K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,934K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EJTTF by 2.76% over the last quarter.

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 4,580K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 3,106K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,636K shares, representing an increase of 15.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EJTTF by 4.41% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,947K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,860K shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EJTTF by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.