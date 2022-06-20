Easyjet cuts more flights to try to manage disruption

Commodities
British low-cost carrier easyJet said on Monday it was cutting more flights in the busy summer period to help manage operational problems, including staff shortages in ground handling and flight caps at London Gatwick and Amsterdam.

The airline said it now expected its capacity in the quarter to end-June to be around 87% of 2019 levels, and in its fourth quarter to end-September to be around 90%, adding that there would be a cost impact from the disruption.

