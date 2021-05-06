EasyJet CEO warns Britain could be left behind on travel

Commodities
Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

The chief executive of airline easyJet said Britain was likely to be left behind the rest of Europe if the government does not allow quarantine-free travel to most of the continent.

Britain will on Friday announce its "green list" of low risk places where people can travel without needing to quarantine on their return home, but reports suggest that just a handful of countries will make the list, with major destinations like Spain and Greece excluded.

"It's going to you know be very odd and ironic that actually the UK, the most advanced when it comes to the roll out of the vaccination programme, is actually going to find themselves left behind," easyJet Chief Executive Johan Lundgren told the FT Live online conference on Thursday.

"I think this is going to need to change, it's going to need to change very rapidly."

