Commodities
EZJ

EasyJet CEO does not expect Indian variant to ruin summer travel

Contributor
Sarah Young Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

The boss of easyJet said that he did not expect the coming European summer travel season to be ruined by the spread of a coronavirus variant first found in India.

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - The boss of easyJet EZJ.L said that he did not expect the coming European summer travel season to be ruined by the spread of a coronavirus variant first found in India.

"I don't think that the outlook of this and the likeliness and the probability is that because of the Indian variant the summer is ruined," easyJet Chief Executive Johan Lundgren told an online industry event on Wednesday.

The latest indications are that vaccines are effective against the Indian variant, Lundgren said, as he warned of the impact on airlines if Britain continues to restrict travel.

"I don't think that UK aviation as an industry can go through another lost summer without grave consequences," he said.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EZJ

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular