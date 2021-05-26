EasyJet CEO does not expect Indian variant to ruin summer travel

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - The boss of easyJet EZJ.L said that he did not expect the coming European summer travel season to be ruined by the spread of a coronavirus variant first found in India.

"I don't think that the outlook of this and the likeliness and the probability is that because of the Indian variant the summer is ruined," easyJet Chief Executive Johan Lundgren told an online industry event on Wednesday.

The latest indications are that vaccines are effective against the Indian variant, Lundgren said, as he warned of the impact on airlines if Britain continues to restrict travel.

"I don't think that UK aviation as an industry can go through another lost summer without grave consequences," he said.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)

