EasyJet, Castlelake Agree In Principle On Key Financial Terms Of Recommended Cash Offer

(RTTNews) - The Board of easyJet plc (EZJ.L, EJT1.DE) and Castlelake, L.P. have reached an agreement in principle on the key financial terms of a recommended cash offer, pursuant to a further proposal that Castlelake submitted to the Board of easyJet on 4 July 2026 to acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of easyJet not already held by Castlelake for £6.90 per share in cash, including a partial unlisted share alternative.

Also, Castlelake has confirmed that it would agree to a best endeavours commitment in any cooperation agreement to obtain any regulatory clearances and approvals required to consummate the transaction. Castlelake noted that it is supportive of easyJet's fleet modernisation programme.

At last close, easyJet shares were trading at 558.20 pence, up 0.036%.

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