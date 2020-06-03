EasyJet, Carnival ejected from UK's top share index, Avast steps up

June 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE Russell has confirmed that EasyJet EZJ.L and cruise operator Carnival PLC CCL.L will exit Britain's top blue-chip share index .FTSE, as the value of their stock dropped below the required threshold due to the coronavirus.

Utilities provider Centrica CNA.L and engineering firm Meggitt PLC MGGT.L will also exit the FTSE 100 index and move to the mid-cap FTSE 250 index .FTMC, the bourse operator said in a statement on Wednesday. Source Text

Software maker Avast PLC AVST.L, gaming company GVC Holdings GVC.L, and home product makers Homeserve HSV.L and Kingfisher KGF.L will join the FTSE 100 as part of a quarterly index rebalancing.

EasyJet has lost nearly 45% of its value this year, while Carnival is down more than 67% with travel almost at a halt during pandemic lockdowns.

The changes will come into effect from the start of trading on June 22, FTSE said.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.