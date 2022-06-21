Easyjet agrees to buy 56 Airbus A320neo jets

Commodities
LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - British airline easyJet said on Tuesday it would buy 56 Airbus A320neo aircraft and convert an order of 18 A32neo jets to the same number of A321neo aircraft, substantially completing a 2013 agreement with the European planemaker.

