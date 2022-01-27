EasyJet: Q1 Performance In Line With Management Expectations; Headline Pretax Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) said its loss almost halved for the quarter ending 31 December 2021 year on year alongside significantly reduced operating cash burn. During first quarter, easyJet flew 64% of fiscal 2019 capacity which was broadly in line with the guidance provided and a significant increase on the same period last year. Load factor was 77%, rather than over 80% as guided, due to the impact that Omicron during December. Passenger numbers increased to 11.9 million from 2.9 million, prior year.

First quarter headline loss before tax was 213 million pounds compared to a loss of 423 million pounds, a year ago. Cash burn during the first quarter was 450 million pounds compared to 969 million pounds.

First quarter total group revenue increased to 805 million pounds from 165 million pounds, prior year. Passenger revenue increased to 547 million pounds from 118 million pounds, and ancillary revenue increased to 258 million pounds from 47 million pounds, primarily as a result of the increase in capacity flown.

Looking forward, easyJet said it currently has approximately 67% of second quarter 2019 capacity on sale. In January, capacity will be approximately 50% of 2019 levels, which will ramp up moving through the quarter. easyJet expects that Omicron will continue to have an impact over short term performance in its second quarter. Fourth quarter of current fiscal year capacity on sale remains at near fourth quarter of 2019 capacity levels.

Johan Lundgren, easyJet Chief Executive said: "Booking volumes jumped in the UK following the welcome reduction of travel restrictions. We believe testing for travel across our network should soon become a thing of the past."

