Easy Smart Group Gains Unanimous Approval at AGM

November 11, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

Easy Smart Group Holdings Limited (HK:2442) has released an update.

Easy Smart Group Holdings Limited announced that all resolutions at their annual general meeting were unanimously approved, including the adoption of financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, reappointment of auditors, and reelection of board members. This unanimous approval reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction. Investors in the stock market should note the company’s commitment to maintaining transparency and rewarding shareholders.

