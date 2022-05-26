Eastward Yamal flows, Russian gas to Slovakia via Ukraine fall

Updates with Gazprom data

May 26 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland fell on Thursday morning, as did Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia through Ukraine.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border with Poland stood at 6,816,346 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h), from 9,126,327 kWh/h the previous day, the data showed.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which traverses Belarus, Poland and Germany, has mostly worked in reverse mode since December, sending gas eastward from Germany to Poland. Flows have since then been going up and down.

Nominations for flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 421,945,122 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h), down from 430,333,713 KWh/h the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Thursday its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point stood at 44.5 million cubic metres (mcm), up slightly from 44.35 mcm on Wednesday.

An application to supply gas via the main Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were at 73,402,093 kWh/h on Thursday morning, little changed from 73,174,483 in the previous 24 hours.

