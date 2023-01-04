Eastward Yamal-Europe gas flows rise, Russian flows via Ukraine fall

Updates with details of other pipelines

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose on Wednesday morning, while supplies of Russian gas through Ukraine into Slovakia fell, pipeline operator data showed.

Exit flows at the Yamal, Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 1,781,709 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0800 CET (0700 GMT) and 0900 CET, compared with levels under 800,000 kWh the previous day.

The rise in flows was in line with nominations, or requests, for gas.

Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 32.8 million cubic metres (mcm), compared with 36.8 mcm the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM said it would ship 37.8 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday, down 10.4% from 42.2 mcm on Tuesday.

Data from the operator Nord Stream AG showed gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

Russia said it was unable to restart the pipeline which has since been damaged by suspected sabotage.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale in London and Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Louise Heavens)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.