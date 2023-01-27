Eastward Yamal-Europe gas flows and flows via Ukraine hold steady

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany and flows of Russian gas through Ukraine into Slovakia were little changed on Friday, pipeline operator data showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 1,781,416 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0700 CET and 0800 CET (0600-0700 GMT), a similar level to the previous day.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at about 18.6 million cubic metres (mcm), little changed from the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MMsaid it will ship 24.2 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday, a similar volume to that reported in recent days.

Data from Nord Stream AG showed gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

Russia said it was unable to restart the pipeline, which has since been damaged by suspected sabotage.

