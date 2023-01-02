Eastward Yamal-Europe gas flows and flows via Ukraine hold steady

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany and flows of Russian gas through Ukraine into Slovakia were little changed on Monday, pipeline operator data showed.

Exit flows at the Yamal, Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 792,638 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0900 CET and 1000 CET (0800-0900 GMT), a similar level to flows seen the previous day.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.8 million cubic metres (mcm), unchanged from the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russia's Gazprom said that it will ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday, a volume broadly in line with recent days.

Data from the operator Nord Stream AG showed gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

Russia said it was unable to restart the pipeline which has since been damaged by suspected sabotage.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

