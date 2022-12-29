Eastward Yamal-Europe and Ukraine gas flows rise

Updates the figures, adds other pipelines

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose on Thursday morning, as did flows of Russian gas through Ukraine into Slovakia, pipeline operators' data showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 2,181,186 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0700 CET and 0800 CET, up from 1,494,044 kWh/h at midnight.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 38.6 million cubic metres (mcm), up from 37.5 mcm the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MMsaid it would ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday, a similar volume to that reported in recent days.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remained at zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what were supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

Russia said it was unable to restart the pipeline but since then it has also been damaged by suspected sabotage.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London)

