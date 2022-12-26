Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline stop on Monday

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany stopped on Monday, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border fell to zero between 0900 CET and 1000 CET on Dec. 26, from 3,110,110 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h)in the previous hour.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.