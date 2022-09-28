Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline rise, Russian gas flows ease

Updates with latest flow volumes, data on gas other routes to Europe

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose on Wednesday, while deliveries of Russian gas via Ukraine eased slightly, operator data showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border rose to 5,765,775 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) between 0800 and 0900 CET, from around 2,935,000 kWh/h seen most of Tuesday, data from operator Gascade showed.

The increase in flows was in line with nominations, or requests for gas.

Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM said it will pipe 41.6 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday, slightly down on the 42.4 mcm it has pumped in recent days.

Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were however stable at 36.9 million cubic metres (mcm), unchanged from the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remain at zero.

The pipeline will remain shut until Oct. 26 at least, after two large leaks have been detected near the Danish island of Bornholm, in what is widely accepted as an act of sabotage, although by whom remains unclear.

The pipeline was already since shut on Aug. 31 after Moscow blamed supply disruptions on Western sanctions and technical issues.

