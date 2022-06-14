Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline rise, Gascade data shows

Eastbound gas flows rose on Tuesday via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border rose to 6,896,610 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) from 2,889,523 kWh/h previously, the data showed.

