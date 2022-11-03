Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline rise, flows via Ukraine steady

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose on Thursday while flows of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine were stable.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border of the Yamal pipeline stood at 4,485,811 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0700 CET and 0800 CET, up from about 4,100,000 kWh/h for most of Wednesday, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.6 million cubic metres (mcm), unchanged from the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM said it would ship 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday, similar to levels reported in recent days.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea to Germany from Russia, remained at zero.

The pipeline has not reopened since shutting on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance.

Moscow has blamed the shutdown on Western sanctions and technical issues. The pipeline has also been damaged by suspected sabotage.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin Editing by David Goodman )

((bozorgmehr.sharafedin@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @bozorgmehr;))

