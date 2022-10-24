Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline rise; flows via Ukraine steady

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland rose on Monday while Russian supplies to Europe via Ukraine remained stable.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border of the Yamal pipeline stood at 2,549,522 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0700 CET (0500 GMT) and 0800 CET (0600 GMT), up from 1,710,681 kWh/h at midnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.7 million cubic metres (mcm), almost unchanged from the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russian gas producer GazpromGAZP.MM said it plans to ship 42.6 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday, in line with recent days' volumes.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remained at Zero.

The pipeline has not reopened since shutting on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance.

Moscow blamed the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues. The pipeline has also been damaged by suspected sabotage since the initial shutdown.

