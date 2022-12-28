Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline rise, flows via Ukraine stable

Adds other flow data across Europe and London dateline

LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose on Wednesday morning, while Russian supplies to Europe via Ukraine remained stable.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 1,497,818 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0700 CET and 0800 CET (0600 GMT and 0700 GMT), up from 837,369 kWh/h at midnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 37.5 million cubic metres (mcm), unchanged form the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russian gas producer GazpromGAZP.MM said it would ship 42.3 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday, a volume broadly in line with recent days.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea to Germany from Russia, remained at zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

Russia said it was unable to restart the pipeline but since then the pipeline has also been damaged by suspected sabotage.

