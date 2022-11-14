Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline rise, flows via Ukraine stable

Adds other flow data across Europe and London dateline

London, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose on Monday morning while Russian supplies to Europe via Ukraine remained stable.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 4,672,808 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) between 0800 and 0900 CET (0700 and 0800 GMT), up from 3,453,560 kWh/h in the previous hour, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.8 million cubic metres (mcm), unchanged from the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russian gas producer GazpromGAZP.MM said it will ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday, similar to levels over recent days.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remained at zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

Russia said it was unable to restart the pipeline but since then the pipeline has also been damaged by suspected sabotage.

