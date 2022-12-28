Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline rise

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose on Wednesday morning, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 1,495,693 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0600 CET and 0700 CET, up from 841,774 kWh/h in the previous hour. (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman) ((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: UKRAINE CRISIS/RUSSIA GAS (URGENT)

