Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline resume

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 27, 2022 — 07:01 pm EST

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany resumed late on Tuesday, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 842,274 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) between 2200 CET and 2300 CET from zero in the previous hour.

