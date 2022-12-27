Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline resume

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany resumed late on Tuesday, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 842,274 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) between 2200 CET and 2300 CET from zero in the previous hour.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

