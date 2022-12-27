Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline halt

Adds background and other gas import routes

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany stopped on Monday and remained at zero on Tuesday morning, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border fell to zero from 0900 CET on Dec. 26, from 3,110,110 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) in the previous hour.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 37.6 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday, unchanged from the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system operator data showed.

Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM said it would ship 42.5 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday, in line with recent days.

Data from operator Nord Stream AG showed gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

It then suffered damage from explosions in suspected sabotage in September.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam and David Goodman)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.