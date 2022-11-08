Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline fall, flows via Ukraine steady

Updates the numbers, adds other pipelines

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany fell on Tuesday morning while flows of gas from Russia to Europe via Ukraine remained steady.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border of the pipeline stood at 2,481,469 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0700 CET and 0800 CET, versus about 3,400,000 kWh/h most of the previous day, the data showed.

The change in flows was in line with nominations, or requests, from gas buyers.

Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.7 million cubic metres (mcm), almost unchanged from the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM on Tuesday said that it will ship 42.4 mcm of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday, in line with recent volumes.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea to Germany from Russia, remained at zero.

The pipeline has not reopened since shutting on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance.

Moscow has blamed the shutdown on Western sanctions and technical issues. The pipeline has since been damaged by suspected sabotage.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London Editing by David Goodman )

