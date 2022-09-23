Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline again fall to zero

Adds detail

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows stopped on Friday through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, data from operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were at zero between 0800 CET and 0900 CET, down from 871,372 kWh/h at 0500-0600 CET, the data showed.

Flows were at zero for most of Thursday until 1700-1800 CET.

Nominations, or requests for gas, to Poland at Mallnow stood at 243,833 kWh/h, unchanged from the previous day.

Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were at 36.9 million cubic metres (mcm), unchanged from the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM said that it will pipe 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday, the same level reported in recent days.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remained at zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance, but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming supply disruptions on Western sanctions and technical issues.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney in London and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

