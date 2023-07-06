Eastward gas flows stop on Yamal-Europe pipeline

Updates with latest flows

July 6 (Reuters) - Eastward natural gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany stopped after briefly resuming on Thursday, data from operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were zero between 0600-0700 CET, from 924,109 kWh/h in the previous hour.

