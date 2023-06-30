Eastward gas flows stop on Yamal-Europe pipeline

June 30 (Reuters) - Eastward natural gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany stopped on Friday, data from operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border fell to zero between 0600 and 0700 CET, from 1,030,135 kWh/h in the previous hour, the data showed.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

