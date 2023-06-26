Eastward gas flows stop on Yamal-Europe pipeline

Updates with recent flows

June 26 (Reuters) - Eastward natural gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany stopped after a brief resumption on Monday, data from operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at zero for 0700-0800 CET, compared with 763,740 kWh/h in the previous hour, the data showed.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru Editing by Christopher Cushing and David Goodman )

