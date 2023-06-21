Eastward gas flows stop on Yamal-Europe pipeline

Releads with flows stopping

June 21 (Reuters) - Eastward natural gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany stopped after briefly resuming on Wednesday, data from operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 797,169 kWh/h in the previous hour, the data showed.

