Eastward gas flows stop on Yamal-Europe pipeline

Updates with recent flows

June 20 (Reuters) - Eastward natural gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany stopped after briefly resuming on Tuesday, data from operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border fell to zero between 0600 and 0700 ET, from 798,116 kWh/h in the previous hour, the data showed.

