Eastward gas flows stop on Yamal-Europe pipeline

Adds other routes

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Eastward gas flows fell to zero on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany on Monday while supplies of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine were stable, pipeline operator date showed.

Yamal pipeline exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border fell to zero kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour from 0600 CET, down from 648,230 kWh/h an hour earlier, data from operator Gascade showed.

Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.7 million cubic metres (mcm), little changed from the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MMsaid it would ship 42 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday, a touch down from 42.4 mcm/day on Sunday.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remained at zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened. Moscow blames the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

Russia said it was unable to restart the pipeline but it has since been damaged by suspected sabotage.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru and Nora Buli in Oslo Editing by Kim Coghill and David Goodman)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.