Eastward gas flows start on Yamal-Europe pipeline

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 05, 2023 — 10:24 pm EDT

Written by Arundhati Sarkar and Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

July 6 (Reuters) - Eastward natural gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany resumed on Thursday, data from operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 940,480 kWh/h between 0300-0400 CET, from zero in the previous hour.

